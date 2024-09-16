Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70, his family confirmed on Monday.

His sons, TJ, Taj, and Taryll, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, stating, “Our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken.”

Tito, along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, rose to fame in the late 1960s and 1970s with hits like “ABC” and “I Want You Back.” The group’s success paved the way for Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career.

Tito Jackson later pursued a solo career as a blues musician. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.