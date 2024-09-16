“Produce Affordable Petrol for 40.7% of Nigerians Below $2/Day”, Experts tell Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery to Begin Naira-Based Crude and Petrol Transactions in October, Potential for Fuel Price Reduction”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals was not initially supplied crude oil in local currency by NNPC Limited, with petrol distribution from the Dangote Refinery priced in dollars due to prior crude supplies before a Naira agreement was finalized. However, starting from October 1, 2024, both crude oil and petrol transactions will be conducted in Naira, marking a major shift that could reduce Nigeria’s foreign exchange demand by at least 40%, helping to alleviate pressure on the nation’s reserves.

The Naira-based transactions will involve a fixed exchange rate for the duration of the agreement. African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with other Nigerian settlement banks, will oversee the trade between Dangote Refinery and NNPC Limited, aiming to eliminate the reliance on international letters of credit. This move is expected to save Nigeria billions of dollars spent on fuel imports and potentially lower production costs for Dangote petrol, as crude oil accounts for 50% of the refining cost.

As part of this strategic shift, Dangote Petroleum & Petrochemicals is encouraged to produce affordable petrol grades, especially since about 40.7% of Nigerians live below the international poverty line of $2 per day.

The refinery could focus on producing midgrade petrol (octane levels of 89–90), which is not significantly more expensive to manufacture.

Currently, NNPC imports fuel with a lower octane rating of 86.5, and it has been suggested that NNPC reduce its margin, which stands at 26.48, after adding 15 for Lagos distribution costs.

To further ease distribution, Dangote Refinery plans to ship petrol via vessels to ports in Lagos, Warri, Onne, and Calabar, mitigating the traffic impact on Nigerian roads.

There is potential for a price reduction in future transactions between Dangote Refinery and NNPC Limited, as discussions by the Technical Committee on Naira-based crude sales continue, aiming to reduce the cost of fuel for Nigerian consumers.