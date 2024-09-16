President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After China and UK Diplomatic Visits

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his official visit to China and a brief stay in the United Kingdom, as confirmed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu’s visit to China, which began on August 29, included bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, resulting in five memoranda of understanding between Nigeria and China. He also participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and addressed global peace, emphasizing multilateralism.

After China, Tinubu traveled to the UK, where he met King Charles III to discuss climate change initiatives.