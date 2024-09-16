Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After China and UK Diplomatic Visits

By: By Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his official visit to China and a brief stay in the United Kingdom, as confirmed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tinubu’s visit to China, which began on August 29, included bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, resulting in five memoranda of understanding between Nigeria and China. He also participated in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and addressed global peace, emphasizing multilateralism.

After China, Tinubu traveled to the UK, where he met King Charles III to discuss climate change initiatives.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oil Prices Rise on Gulf Supply Issues, Fed Rate Cut Hopes, China Demand Worries
Next article
Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Ogun State Government has successfully connected the Agbara...

Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson...

Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

David Okafor David Okafor -
LASEPA Shuts Down The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)...

Oil Prices Rise on Gulf Supply Issues, Fed Rate Cut Hopes, China Demand Worries

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Oil Prices Rise Amid Gulf of Mexico Offline Capacity...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Infrastructure 0
The Ogun State Government has successfully connected the Agbara...

Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Lifestyle News 0
Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson...

Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

Lifestyle News 0
LASEPA Shuts Down The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Emman Tochi - 0