News

“Pregnancy Rewires Women’s Brain: Study Shows 4% Drop in Gray Matter, Increased White Matter Integrity”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Pregnancy triggers profound changes in a woman’s body—hormonal, cardiovascular, and beyond.

A new study now reveals that pregnancy also restructures the brain, with some changes lasting well beyond childbirth.

For the first time, researchers have mapped these changes through 26 brain scans conducted before conception, throughout pregnancy, and up to two years postpartum.

They documented a significant 4% decrease in gray matter volume and a 10% increase in the integrity of white matter during pregnancy, especially in the second and third trimesters.

Gray matter, responsible for processing information in the brain, showed a slight rebound postpartum but never returned to pre-pregnancy levels.

White matter, which facilitates communication between brain regions, strengthened, reflecting the brain’s ability to adapt to the high demands of pregnancy.

The study, spearheaded by neuroscientists at the University of California, is the first of its kind to track these changes over time.

Researchers aim to expand the project to include hundreds of women to understand how these changes could relate to conditions like postpartum depression or preeclampsia.

This groundbreaking research offers new insights into the brain’s remarkable ability to transform during pregnancy, though many questions remain unanswered.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

