“Parents Demand Reversal of N100,000 Boarding Fee Hike, Call on Lagos Government for Relief”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Ikorodu (Lagos State), Sept. 15, 2024 (NAN) – Parents of students at Oriwu Model College in Ikorodu staged a peaceful protest on Sunday, voicing their discontent over the sudden increase in boarding fees by the Lagos State Government. The boarding fees were raised from N35,000 to N100,000, a move that many parents described as unaffordable during the current economic hardship.

Mr. Kazeem Oladuni, Chairman of the Parents Forum Association (PFA) at Oriwu College, expressed the parents’ concerns, appealing to the Lagos State Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision. “Our children were supposed to resume on Sept. 9, but we received a memo extending it by one week. To our surprise, on Sept. 13, another memo was issued announcing the increase in boarding fees. We believe this is outrageous for any parent at this time,” Oladuni said.

Mrs. Adedoyin Badmus, speaking on behalf of parents in the Igbogbo area, highlighted the financial strain this fee hike would place on average Nigerian families. She emphasized that education should be accessible, stating, “The government is making it difficult for children of average Nigerians to pursue education with this sudden increase.”

Similarly, Mrs. Mary Enaayi, another parent, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the plight of parents, many of whom are petty traders struggling to provide quality education for their children. “With this outrageous amount, parents with multiple children in the school may have to withdraw them. We urge the government to reverse the fees and allow all families to benefit from the dividends of democracy,” Enaayi pleaded.

The protest saw parents carrying placards with messages like “No reduction, no resumption,” “We need free education,” and “N35,000 to N100,000 is too outrageous.” They are calling for an immediate reduction of the fees to allow their children to resume schooling.

