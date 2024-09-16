Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Oil Prices Rise on Gulf Supply Issues, Fed Rate Cut Hopes, China Demand Worries

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Oil Prices Rise Amid Gulf of Mexico Offline Capacity and Fed Rate Cut Anticipation, Despite China Demand Concerns

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Oil prices edged higher in Asian trading on Monday, supported by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut this week. However, gains were tempered by ongoing demand concerns and weaker-than-expected economic data from China.

Brent crude futures for November rose by 38 cents (0.5%) to $71.99 a barrel at 0700 GMT, while U.S. crude futures for October increased by 49 cents (0.7%) to $69.14 a barrel. This follows a previous session of price declines as crude production in the Gulf of Mexico resumed after Hurricane Francine, with a rise in the U.S. rig count also easing supply concerns.

Despite the resumption of operations, nearly 20% of crude oil production and 28% of natural gas output in the Gulf of Mexico remain offline due to the hurricane’s impact. Analysts, including Phillip Nova’s Priyanka Sachdeva, highlighted that while supply concerns persist, markets are focused on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision scheduled for Sept. 17-18. Investors are betting on a 50-basis point U.S. interest rate cut, which could stimulate economic activity and boost oil demand.

However, a 50 bps cut might signal recession concerns, which could weigh on oil demand. Weaker Chinese economic data, including a slowdown in industrial output and retail sales in August, also dampened market optimism. OANDA’s Kelvin Wong warned that weak demand from China, the world’s largest oil importer, could undermine the current rebound in oil prices, with key resistance levels at $72.20-$73.15 per barrel.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NNPC Ltd Announces Estimated Pump Prices for September 2024 from Dangote Refinery
Next article
President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After China and UK Diplomatic Visits
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Ogun State Government has successfully connected the Agbara...

Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson...

Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

David Okafor David Okafor -
LASEPA Shuts Down The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)...

President Tinubu Returns to Abuja After China and UK Diplomatic Visits

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja following his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Infrastructure 0
The Ogun State Government has successfully connected the Agbara...

Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Lifestyle News 0
Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson...

Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

Lifestyle News 0
LASEPA Shuts Down The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Emman Tochi - 0