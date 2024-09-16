Menu
Ogun State Government Links Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road to Lagos-Badagry Expressway

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Ogun State Government has successfully connected the Agbara end of the 19.1 KM Atan-Lusada-Agbara road project to the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

In a statement on Friday, Governor Dapo Abiodun announced the completion of both the on and off-ramps, which have now been covered with binder asphalt.

“This milestone brings us closer to the full realisation of this critical infrastructure,” the governor stated, adding that the road project will greatly enhance connectivity and boost economic activities in the region.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed the state’s commitment to delivering quality road networks as construction continues.

