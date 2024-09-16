“Obasanjo Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau in Minna to Discuss Rising Insecurity”

Elder statesman and former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently held a closed-door meeting in Minna, Niger State, with former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former National Security Adviser Aliyu Gusau.

Obasanjo arrived in Minna on Sunday at around 4:15 pm, traveling via a chartered flight from Edo State, where he had earlier attended the 90th birthday celebration of Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom.

Upon his arrival, Obasanjo went directly to Babangida’s Hilltop residence, where Abdulsalami and Gusau were already present.

Although the details of their discussions have not been made public, sources close to the former leaders suggest that the meeting may have focused on the escalating banditry and insecurity affecting Niger State and other parts of Northern Nigeria.