News Analysis

NNPC Ltd Announces Estimated Pump Prices for September 2024 from Dangote Refinery

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

NNPC Ltd has released the estimated pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, sourced from the Dangote Refinery for its retail stations nationwide.

In accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS prices are determined through negotiations between parties and are not set by the government.

NNPC Ltd will be paying Dangote Refinery in USD for the September 2024 PMS offtake, with Naira transactions starting on October 1, 2024.

The company has assured that any potential discounts from Dangote Refinery will be fully passed on to the public.

The statement includes the estimated pump prices of PMS at NNPC retail stations based on September 2024 rates.

