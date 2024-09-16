Menu
Search
Subscribe
CyberSecurity

“NIMC Enrolls 110 Million Nigerians into National Identification System, Emphasizes Data Protection”

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that 110 million Nigerians have been successfully enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mrs. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of the Commission, revealed this information during the 6th National Identity Day celebration held in Abuja on Monday.

She emphasized the Commission’s commitment to enrolling more Nigerians as quickly as possible.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the importance of effective data protection in light of the growing number of Nigerians captured by NIMC.

September 16 was designated National Identity Day by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020, with the goal of boosting enrollment in the national identity database.

This year’s celebration marks the sixth observance, bringing together officials from the National Identity Management Commission, the Federal Ministry of Interior, and other stakeholders in Abuja.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Obasanjo Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau in Minna to Discuss Rising Insecurity”
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Obasanjo Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau in Minna to Discuss Rising Insecurity”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Elder statesman and former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently held...

“Produce Affordable Petrol for 40.7% of Nigerians Below $2/Day”, Experts tell Dangote Refinery

David Okafor David Okafor -
Dangote Refinery to Begin Naira-Based Crude and Petrol Transactions...

“Nigeria’s Inflation Falls to 32.15% in August, but Fuel Price Hikes Threaten Further Relief”

David Okafor David Okafor -
LAGOS, Sept 16 - Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for...

“Pregnancy Rewires Women’s Brain: Study Shows 4% Drop in Gray Matter, Increased White Matter Integrity”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Pregnancy triggers profound changes...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Obasanjo Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau in Minna to Discuss Rising Insecurity”

North East 0
Elder statesman and former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently held...

“Produce Affordable Petrol for 40.7% of Nigerians Below $2/Day”, Experts tell Dangote Refinery

Analysis 0
Dangote Refinery to Begin Naira-Based Crude and Petrol Transactions...

“Nigeria’s Inflation Falls to 32.15% in August, but Fuel Price Hikes Threaten Further Relief”

Analysis 0
LAGOS, Sept 16 - Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Obasanjo Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau in Minna to Discuss Rising...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0