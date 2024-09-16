“NIMC Enrolls 110 Million Nigerians into National Identification System, Emphasizes Data Protection”

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that 110 million Nigerians have been successfully enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) system.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mrs. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General of the Commission, revealed this information during the 6th National Identity Day celebration held in Abuja on Monday.

She emphasized the Commission’s commitment to enrolling more Nigerians as quickly as possible.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who also spoke at the event, highlighted the importance of effective data protection in light of the growing number of Nigerians captured by NIMC.

September 16 was designated National Identity Day by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020, with the goal of boosting enrollment in the national identity database.

This year’s celebration marks the sixth observance, bringing together officials from the National Identity Management Commission, the Federal Ministry of Interior, and other stakeholders in Abuja.