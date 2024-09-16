“Nigeria’s Inflation Falls to 32.15% in August, but Fuel Price Hikes Threaten Further Relief”

LAGOS, Sept 16 – Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped for the second consecutive month in August, falling to 32.15% year-on-year from 33.40% in July, according to data released by the national statistics agency on Monday.

July marked the first decline in inflation in over a year for Africa’s most populous nation.

However, analysts caution that this decline may be temporary. Two petrol price hikes in September have sparked widespread frustration among Nigerians already grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of a longstanding fuel subsidy, the devaluation of the naira, and hikes in electricity tariffs, have further driven up living costs.

These measures are intended to boost economic growth and stabilize public finances, but they have placed additional pressure on consumers.

The latest inflation data is expected to influence the Central Bank of Nigeria’s upcoming interest rate decision, with analysts speculating that July’s rate hike might be the last in the current cycle. So far in 2024, the central bank has raised interest rates four times to rein in inflation.

Despite the recent improvements, risks remain. Flooding in northern Nigeria has destroyed crops, threatening higher food prices, and further increases in fuel prices could slow disinflation.

Food inflation, the largest contributor to overall inflation, declined slightly to 37.52% in August from 39.53% in July.

Analysts predict that headline inflation may dip below 30% by the end of the year, though challenges such as rising fuel prices may hinder progress.