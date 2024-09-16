Menu
Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are set to introduce new biometric passports as they solidify their departure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in favor of a newly-formed Sahel alliance, Malian leader Assimi Goita announced on Sunday.

The three junta-led nations had initially announced their withdrawal from the 15-member bloc in January, following military takeovers. Despite ECOWAS urging reconsideration, the nations remain committed to their decision.

Earlier this month, Burkina Faso began issuing passports without the ECOWAS logo, signaling a shift towards independence from the regional bloc. Goita confirmed that in the coming days, a new biometric passport from the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) would be issued, aimed at harmonizing travel documents and enhancing mobility for citizens across the region and beyond.

Goita’s announcement came on the eve of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, marking the anniversary of their decision to form the Sahel alliance.

The move raises concerns within ECOWAS, which warned that the countries’ departure could impact the freedom of movement and the common market within the 49-year-old organization, affecting over 400 million people.

Meanwhile, the three countries continue to combat insurgent groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, whose activities have destabilized the region for over a decade and threaten to spill into coastal West African nations.

