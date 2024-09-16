Menu
Cubana Chiefpriest's Donald's Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

By: David Okafor

Date:

LASEPA Shuts Down

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has closed Donald’s Fast Food, owned by Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure on Sunday via social media, citing persistent noise pollution and other environmental violations.

Despite multiple warnings and abatement notices, the restaurant on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, failed to comply with environmental regulations.

David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism.

