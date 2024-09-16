Cubana Chiefpriest’s Donald’s Fast Food Restaurant Shut Down in Lagos for Environmental Violations

LASEPA Shuts Down

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has closed Donald’s Fast Food, owned by Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure on Sunday via social media, citing persistent noise pollution and other environmental violations.

Despite multiple warnings and abatement notices, the restaurant on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, failed to comply with environmental regulations.