Cooking Gas Prices Surge 36% Since July, Nigerians Struggle as 12.5kg Cylinder Now Costs Up to N17,000

Abuja, Sept. 15, 2024 (NAN) – Nigerians continue to express frustration over the rising cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, despite government efforts to stabilize prices. Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, urging the government to take swift action to alleviate the burden caused by the escalating cost of essential energy sources.

The current market price for cooking gas has surged, with 1kg of LPG now selling for between N1,300 and N1,400, depending on the location. The cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder has skyrocketed to between N16,000 and N17,000, a significant jump from the N12,500 to N13,000 range recorded just two months ago, in June and July.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder decreased by 14.23% from N6,966.03 in June to N5,974.55 in July. Similarly, the price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder dropped by 9.37% month-on-month, from N15,736.27 in June to N14,261.57 in July. However, these temporary price drops have since been reversed, leaving consumers grappling with even higher prices.

Mrs. Funke Bamidele, a businesswoman and mother of three, lamented the price hikes, calling it one of the many challenges Nigerians face in their daily lives. “When we thought the price had reduced, we woke up to another increase. With fuel, kerosene, and diesel all expensive, how does the government expect us to survive?” she said.

Nancy Lelo, a retiree, appealed to the government to bring lasting relief to households. “I remember when 12.5kg was N7,000. Now, it’s more than double that. We need help; life is becoming unbearable,” she said.

For many like Nafisa Bello, a civil servant, the rising cost has forced them to seek alternative cooking methods. “I’ve had to start using a charcoal stove, but even charcoal is expensive now. The government needs to act urgently,” she noted.

Environmentalists, like Mr. Christian Chibuzor, stress the importance of promoting cleaner energy, but emphasize that affordability is key. “Switching to cooking gas reduces carbon emissions and deforestation, but if prices remain high, this transition will remain out of reach, particularly for rural Nigerians,” he said.

Economist Dr. Ayo Anthony attributed the price increases to two factors: supply shortages and the exchange rate. “Cooking gas is an essential commodity, so demand elasticity is high. The government must improve foreign exchange earnings to boost supply and address the rising costs,” he said.

As Nigerians continue to struggle with escalating energy prices, the call for government intervention grows louder, with many hoping for a solution that will ease the financial strain on households across the country.