“Anambra Needs a Leader Who Listens to the People” – Nwibe Declares 2025 Governorship Ambition

Awka, Sept. 15, 2024 (NAN) – Chief Barth Nwibe, a businessman and oil magnate, has officially declared his intention to run for the 2025 Anambra governorship election under the Labour Party. Speaking to political stakeholders from the Anambra Central Senatorial District in Awka Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area, Nwibe outlined his vision for leadership, citing the need for a more responsive and humble government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I am running for the governorship of Anambra because our state needs a leader who listens to the people. We need to reorganise our society, provide security, and create jobs so that our youth can stay and work here,” Nwibe stated. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration, noting that “we expected so much, but we are seeing so little. That’s why I’m offering myself for just four years.”

Nwibe lamented the rise in insecurity, youth unemployment, and the collapse of businesses, stressing that the state’s natural gas reserves could be harnessed for industrialisation. He also criticised the politicisation of traditional institutions and community leadership.

Chief Gaius Ezeh, Coordinator of the Barth Nwibe for Governor Movement, praised Nwibe’s philanthropic efforts and business acumen, calling him the right person to restore Anambra’s former glory. “With Nwibe, we can return to the days of Peter Obi. Anambra needs a leader who understands the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and Barth is the best fit for that role,” Ezeh said.

As the 2025 election approaches, Nwibe’s campaign is gaining momentum, with promises of employment creation and improved security forming the core of his platform.