Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

“Anambra Needs a Leader Who Listens to the People” – Nwibe Declares 2025 Governorship Ambition

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Awka, Sept. 15, 2024 (NAN) – Chief Barth Nwibe, a businessman and oil magnate, has officially declared his intention to run for the 2025 Anambra governorship election under the Labour Party. Speaking to political stakeholders from the Anambra Central Senatorial District in Awka Etiti, Idemili South Local Government Area, Nwibe outlined his vision for leadership, citing the need for a more responsive and humble government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I am running for the governorship of Anambra because our state needs a leader who listens to the people. We need to reorganise our society, provide security, and create jobs so that our youth can stay and work here,” Nwibe stated. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration, noting that “we expected so much, but we are seeing so little. That’s why I’m offering myself for just four years.”

Nwibe lamented the rise in insecurity, youth unemployment, and the collapse of businesses, stressing that the state’s natural gas reserves could be harnessed for industrialisation. He also criticised the politicisation of traditional institutions and community leadership.

Chief Gaius Ezeh, Coordinator of the Barth Nwibe for Governor Movement, praised Nwibe’s philanthropic efforts and business acumen, calling him the right person to restore Anambra’s former glory. “With Nwibe, we can return to the days of Peter Obi. Anambra needs a leader who understands the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and Barth is the best fit for that role,” Ezeh said.

As the 2025 election approaches, Nwibe’s campaign is gaining momentum, with promises of employment creation and improved security forming the core of his platform.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cooking Gas Prices Surge 36% Since July, Nigerians Struggle as 12.5kg Cylinder Now Costs Up to N17,000
Next article
“Parents Demand Reversal of N100,000 Boarding Fee Hike, Call on Lagos Government for Relief”
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and...

Floods Cause Jailbreak in Maiduguri as 281 Inmates Escape, Recapture Efforts Underway

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Severe floods in Maiduguri,...

Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt at Florida Golf Course, Suspect Arrested

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Gram Slattery and David Ljunggren Sept 15, 2024 (Reuters)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

Top Stories 0
LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

Democracy Africa 0
BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and...

Floods Cause Jailbreak in Maiduguri as 281 Inmates Escape, Recapture Efforts Underway

Nigeria Metro News 0
ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Severe floods in Maiduguri,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising...

By Naija247news - 0