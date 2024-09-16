64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people are feared dead after a wooden boat capsized on a river in Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria, on Saturday. The boat, carrying 70 farmers, was crossing the river near Gummi town when it overturned, local officials said.

A rescue operation, led by local authorities and residents, managed to save six survivors after a three-hour effort.

“This is the second time such an incident has occurred in the Gummi Local Government Area,” said Aminu Nuhu Falale, a local administrator who spearheaded the rescue. Emergency teams are continuing their search for any additional survivors.

The local traditional ruler expressed concern about overcrowding, noting that more than 900 farmers rely on the river crossing daily, but only two boats are available. This has increased the risk of accidents.

Zamfara State, already battling criminal gangs and resource conflicts, has also been hit by severe flooding caused by heavy rains. Local officials reported that over 10,000 residents were displaced by floods just two weeks ago.