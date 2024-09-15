Three U.S. Citizens Sentenced to Death in Congo After Forced Involvement in Failed Coup

Three American citizens, Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson Jr., and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, have been sentenced to death in Congo after being convicted for their roles in an attempted coup. The coup, led by Marcel Malanga’s father, Christian Malanga, targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi in May.

Marcel Malanga, a U.S. citizen, testified in court that his father had coerced him and his friend, Thompson, into participating in the plot, threatening to kill them if they did not comply. “Dad had threatened to kill us if we did not follow his orders,” Marcel stated. Other members of the group echoed similar claims, with some stating they were deceived into thinking they were part of a volunteer organization.

Christian Malanga, the mastermind of the coup, was killed during the botched attack. The incident, which resulted in six deaths, was live-streamed on his social media before he was fatally shot by the Congolese military.

The U.S. State Department acknowledged the situation, confirming that embassy officials are closely monitoring the proceedings. While they refrained from commenting on the fairness of the trial, the department noted that an appeal is possible under Congolese law.

The families of the convicted Americans maintain their innocence, asserting that the men were unaware of Christian Malanga’s plans. Thompson’s family, for example, insists he believed he was going on a vacation to South Africa and had no intention of entering Congo.

In addition to the three Americans, several other foreign nationals, including citizens of the U.K., Belgium, and Canada, were also sentenced to death for their alleged roles in the plot. Their legal representatives are now preparing to appeal the verdicts.