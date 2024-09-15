Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

NGX Market Cap Gains N248 Billion as All-Share Index Rises 0.44%, Boosting YTD Return to 30.34%

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 15 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) ended the trading week on a positive note, with market capitalisation increasing by N248 billion on Friday. The market capitalisation rose 0.44%, closing at N56.002 trillion, up from N55.754 trillion at the start of the session.

Similarly, the All-Share Index gained 432 points or 0.44%, closing at 97,456.62 points compared to Thursday’s 97,025.17 points. This pushed the Year-To-Date (YTD) return to an impressive 30.34%.

Investor interest in major stocks such as Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank, and Transnational Corporation helped lift the market higher.

The market breadth was also positive, with 33 gainers outperforming 20 losers. Flour Mill led the gainers, surging 9.99% to close at N54.50, followed by Caverton, which gained 9.96% to close at N2.54 per share. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated climbed 9.95% to N23.75, RT Briscoe advanced 9.94% to N3.65, and UPDC increased by 9.88% to N1.78 per share.

On the flip side, Daar Communications led the laggards, dropping 9.72% to close at 65k, while Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc fell by 8.82% to 93k per share. PZ shed 8.48% to close at N15.65, Custodian dropped 8.45% to N13, and McNichols lost 8.44%, closing at N1.41 per share.

The trading activity showed a decline, with the total value of transactions down by 18.90% compared to the previous session. A total of 412.90 million shares valued at N6.47 billion were exchanged in 8,803 deals, compared to 390.55 million shares worth N7.97 billion traded in 9,615 deals on Thursday.

Japaul Gold led in volume with 105.65 million shares traded, while FBN Holdings topped the value chart with deals worth N1.24 billion.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and...

Floods Cause Jailbreak in Maiduguri as 281 Inmates Escape, Recapture Efforts Underway

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Severe floods in Maiduguri,...

Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt at Florida Golf Course, Suspect Arrested

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Gram Slattery and David Ljunggren Sept 15, 2024 (Reuters)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

