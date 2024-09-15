Gender Violence Happens Everywhere

By Rabi Ummi Umar,

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recently, social media platforms were flooded with distressing reports of violence against women, both in Nigeria and around the world. One such tragic case involves Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, whose life was brutally cut short by her husband. Although this incident occurred in Switzerland, it mirrors a disturbing trend that is all too familiar in Nigeria.

A recent case from Ogun State grabbed headlines when Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), was tragically murdered by someone she trusted—a friend and fellow church member. This event triggered a wave of reactions on social media, sparking deep concern and heated debates about gender violence in the country.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event. In Nigeria, many women face violence, often at the hands of those closest to them—partners, friends, and family members. What makes this even more alarming is the frequency with which these cases occur and the tendency for society to normalize or overlook the issue.

Violence against women in Nigeria has reached critical levels. Whether it’s domestic abuse, sexual assault, or other forms of gender-based violence, women are increasingly vulnerable in places where they should feel safest—at home, at work, and in their communities.

This crisis is part of a larger global problem. The United Nations reports that 1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence since the age of 15. According to a 2020 report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 47,000 women and girls were killed globally by intimate partners or family members that year alone. Such violence isn’t just a tragic outcome of personal relationships—it reflects deep-seated cultural and societal issues that must be addressed.

One of the major reasons gender-based violence continues to escalate is the lack of accountability for perpetrators. Too often, crimes against women go unpunished, which perpetuates a cycle of violence. When offenders aren’t held responsible for their actions, it sends a message that such behavior is acceptable.

Another issue is the stigma surrounding victims of violence. Many women feel ashamed or afraid to speak out, fearing judgment or further harm. This culture of silence only serves to protect the perpetrators and leave the victims without justice or support.

To break the cycle of violence, we need a multi-faceted approach that includes both societal and institutional changes. The government must implement stronger legal frameworks to hold perpetrators accountable and protect victims. Law enforcement agencies should be trained to handle gender-based violence cases with sensitivity and urgency.

Moreover, public awareness campaigns are essential. The National Orientation Agency (NOA), civil society groups, and religious organizations can all play key roles in educating communities about the importance of respecting women’s rights and standing up against violence.

Addressing gender violence requires more than just reactive measures. We need proactive efforts to promote gender equality, challenge harmful stereotypes, and encourage healthier relationships between men and women. Everyone has a role to play in making Nigeria—and the world—a safer place for women.

This issue cannot be swept under the rug any longer. It is time to recognize the seriousness of gender-based violence and take meaningful action to prevent more lives from being lost. Women deserve to feel safe, respected, and valued in every part of society.

*Rabi Ummi Umar is an intern at PRNigeria and a student of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin. She can be reached via: rabiumar058@gmail.com