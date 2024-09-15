Menu
Dangote Refinery Refutes N898/Litre Fuel Sale to NNPCL, Assures End to Fuel Scarcity

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Dangote Refinery has dismissed claims that it is selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at N898 per litre. The refinery labeled the statement, allegedly made by NNPCL spokesperson Mr. Olufemi Soneye, as misleading and aimed at undermining the significant progress made in addressing Nigeria’s energy crisis.

In a statement released today, September 15, 2024, Dangote Refinery highlighted its efforts to combat the energy insufficiency and insecurity that have hampered the Nigerian economy for the past 50 years.

The refinery urged Nigerians to ignore the false claims and await a formal pricing announcement from the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This committee is set to announce official pricing on October 1, 2024.

The refinery clarified that its current stock of crude was procured in dollars and not sold at the alleged price.

Instead, it provided fuel to NNPCL at competitive rates, delivering substantial savings compared to current import costs.

Dangote Refinery reassured Nigerians of its commitment to ensuring fuel availability nationwide, including in remote areas, and expressed confidence that this move would finally put an end to the persistent fuel scarcity affecting the country.

The public is advised to remain patient as the official pricing details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

By Naija247news
LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

By Naija247news
BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and...

Floods Cause Jailbreak in Maiduguri as 281 Inmates Escape, Recapture Efforts Underway

By Naija247news
ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Severe floods in Maiduguri,...

Trump Safe After Assassination Attempt at Florida Golf Course, Suspect Arrested

By Naija247news
By Gram Slattery and David Ljunggren Sept 15, 2024 (Reuters)...

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising Flooding Crisis

LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – At least 64 people...

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Launch New Biometric Passports Amid Withdrawal from ECOWAS

BAMAKO, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Mali, Burkina Faso, and...

Floods Cause Jailbreak in Maiduguri as 281 Inmates Escape, Recapture Efforts Underway

ABUJA, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Severe floods in Maiduguri,...

64 Feared Dead in Boat Accident on Zamfara River Amid Rising...

