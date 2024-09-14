Surge in Exports Boosts Nigeria’s Trade Surplus to N12.1 Trillion in First Half of 2024

Nigeria’s trade surplus reached an impressive N12.1 trillion in the first half of 2024, driven by a significant rise in exports, according to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Total merchandise trade grew by 153% year-on-year, hitting N65.03 trillion. The surge in exports, which jumped by 199% to N38.59 trillion, was largely propelled by the increase in crude oil and non-oil products.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Imports during the period stood at N26.44 trillion, a reflection of the naira’s depreciation, making imports costlier while boosting export competitiveness. This led to a remarkable 7,779% rise in the trade surplus compared to just N154.12 billion in the first half of 2023.

Quarterly data showed that total trade in Q2 2024 reached N31.89 trillion, a 150.4% increase from Q2 2023, though it was down 3.76% from Q1 2024. Exports dominated Q2 trade, with crude oil exports valued at N14.6 trillion, accounting for 60.9% of total trade. Non-crude oil exports contributed N4.9 trillion, while non-oil exports amounted to N1.9 trillion.

Imports made up 39.1% of total trade at N12.5 trillion, with “mineral fuels” leading imports at N4.42 trillion, followed by “machinery and transport equipment” and “chemicals and related products.”

Agricultural exports fell by 5.93% to N973.69 billion in Q2 2024, but this still marked a sharp rise of 246.67% year-on-year. Raw material imports and exports showed steady growth, reflecting a diversified trade sector.

Cowry Research expressed optimism that Nigeria’s trade sector will continue to expand, with growing trade relations and economic diversification efforts contributing to stronger export performance and sustained trade surpluses. However, foreign exchange volatility remains a key challenge moving forward.

Key Points:

Nigeria’s total merchandise trade reached N65.03 trillion in H1 2024.

Exports surged by 199%, driven by crude oil and non-oil products.

Trade surplus rose to N12.1 trillion, a 7,779% increase year-on-year.

Imports stood at N26.44 trillion, impacted by naira depreciation.

Q2 2024 trade amounted to N31.89 trillion, with crude oil dominating exports.

Continued foreign exchange volatility poses a risk to the trade sector.