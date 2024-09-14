Menu
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch

Several stocks have been highlighted as strong “Buy” recommendations this week, offering promising potential for growth. Investors looking to maximize returns should consider these stocks, which are expected to perform well in both the short and long term:

Access Corporation: Trading at ₦19.25, with a target price of ₦27.00.
Flour Mills of Nigeria: Currently priced at ₦54.50, projected to reach ₦70.00.
Transcorp: Trading at ₦11.20, with a price target of ₦14.80.
Conoil: Priced at ₦168.00, with an expected rise to ₦208.30.
Berger Paints: Currently at ₦23.95, expected to hit ₦31.10.
FBN Holdings: Trading at ₦29.00, with a target of ₦39.90.
These stocks offer significant upside potential, making them attractive choices for both short-term gains and long-term portfolio growth.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

