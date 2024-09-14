Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number of notable shifts, with some stocks delivering strong gains while others suffered significant declines.

Top Ten Gainers: Leading the pack was Caverton Offshore Support Group, which soared by 59.7%, climbing from ₦1.59 to ₦2.54. RT Briscoe followed closely with a 42% increase, moving from ₦2.57 to ₦3.65. Other top performers included UPDC, up 36.9% to ₦1.78, FBN Holdings, which jumped 31.5% to ₦29.00, and eTranzact, which saw a 30.1% rise to ₦8.00. Additional gainers were Berger Paints (+27.7%), Flour Mills of Nigeria (+22.5%), ABC Transport (+15.4%), FTN Cocoa (+15.2%), and Livestock Feeds (+15%).

Bottom Ten Losers: On the flip side, LearnAfrica was the week’s biggest loser, dropping 22.2% to ₦3.62. Julius Berger followed with a 17.9% decline, falling to ₦140.00. PZ Cussons and Daar Communications also suffered losses, down 17.6% and 12.2% respectively. Other declining stocks included Sovereign Insurance (-11.1%), Transnational Power (-10%), Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (-9.9%), Academy Press (-9.9%), UPL (-9%), and Sky Aviation (-8.9%).