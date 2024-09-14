Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number of notable shifts, with some stocks delivering strong gains while others suffered significant declines.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Ten Gainers: Leading the pack was Caverton Offshore Support Group, which soared by 59.7%, climbing from ₦1.59 to ₦2.54. RT Briscoe followed closely with a 42% increase, moving from ₦2.57 to ₦3.65. Other top performers included UPDC, up 36.9% to ₦1.78, FBN Holdings, which jumped 31.5% to ₦29.00, and eTranzact, which saw a 30.1% rise to ₦8.00. Additional gainers were Berger Paints (+27.7%), Flour Mills of Nigeria (+22.5%), ABC Transport (+15.4%), FTN Cocoa (+15.2%), and Livestock Feeds (+15%).

Bottom Ten Losers: On the flip side, LearnAfrica was the week’s biggest loser, dropping 22.2% to ₦3.62. Julius Berger followed with a 17.9% decline, falling to ₦140.00. PZ Cussons and Daar Communications also suffered losses, down 17.6% and 12.2% respectively. Other declining stocks included Sovereign Insurance (-11.1%), Transnational Power (-10%), Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (-9.9%), Academy Press (-9.9%), UPL (-9%), and Sky Aviation (-8.9%).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024
Next article
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Nigerian Stock Market Rises 1.06% w/w on Optimism Over Macroeconomic Trends

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Stock Market Gains 1.06% w/w Amid Positive Sentiment...

Biden Prepares for Historic Visit to Angola, Strengthening U.S.-Africa Ties

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

News Analysis 0
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Nigerian Stock Market Rises 1.06% w/w on Optimism Over Macroeconomic Trends

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Nigeria’s Stock Market Gains 1.06% w/w Amid Positive Sentiment...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0