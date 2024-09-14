Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market Rises 1.06% w/w on Optimism Over Macroeconomic Trends

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Stock Market Gains 1.06% w/w Amid Positive Sentiment on Expected Macroeconomic Dynamics

The Nigerian stock market ended the week on a high note, with the NGX All-Share Index rising by 1.06%, closing at 97,456.62 points. This positive momentum was driven by optimistic expectations surrounding upcoming macroeconomic indicators, including next week’s inflation data and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Investors are also anticipating stronger corporate earnings, especially from dividend-paying banking stocks.

Market capitalization increased by 1.10% week-on-week, reaching N56 trillion as investors gained N607.8 billion. The year-to-date return now stands at 30.34%. Additionally, the weekly traded volume rose by 20.7% to 2.58 billion shares, valued at N51.21 billion, although the number of trades declined by 8.9% to 50,617 deals.

The banking sector led the market’s gains, with the NGX-Banking index climbing by 5.12%, thanks to price increases in stocks such as FBN Holdings, Ecobank Transnational, Access Bank, and Fidelity Bank. The oil and gas sector also saw a 2.00% rise, while the NGX-Insurance, NGX-Consumer Goods, and NGX-Industrial Goods indexes posted modest gains of 1.59%, 1.47%, and 0.17%, respectively.

Top-performing stocks for the week included Caverton (+59.7%), RT Briscoe (+42%), UPDC (+37%), FBN Holdings (+32%), and eTranzact (+30%). Conversely, stocks like LearnAfrica (-22%), Julius Berger (-18%), PZ Cussons (-18%), Daar Communications (-12%), and Sovereign Insurance (-11%) experienced price declines.

Looking ahead, market participants are expected to continue focusing on value-driven and fundamentally sound stocks, as investors rebalance portfolios in response to evolving macroeconomic dynamics. Positive sentiment is anticipated to drive further gains, although volatility may present opportunities for strategic investors.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
