Nigerian NNPC to Begin Local Distribution of Gasoline from Dangote Refinery, Resolving Stalemate

LAGOS, Sept 13 – Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, NNPC Limited, will begin distributing gasoline from the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery, following an agreement that resolves the stalemate over offtake rights and pricing. The announcement, made by a Nigerian presidential committee on Friday, marks the end of a delay that had stalled the distribution of locally refined fuel.

The $20 billion Dangote Refinery, built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in Lagos, began processing gasoline last week. However, disputes over who would handle fuel distribution and at what price had caused delays.

“I am pleased to announce that all agreements have been finalized, and the first batch of Premium Motor Spirit (gasoline) will begin loading on Sunday,” said Zacch Adedeji, head of Nigeria’s tax authority.

In exchange for crude oil, Dangote will supply gasoline and diesel to the local market, with the transactions being settled in naira. The Nigerian government had earlier pledged to facilitate crude sales to Dangote in the local currency. While Dangote’s diesel, previously focused on exports, will now be sold domestically, NNPC has secured exclusive rights to distribute gasoline both in bulk to fuel traders and at its gas stations.

Currently, about 5% of local fuel traders are purchasing products from the Dangote Refinery, which has been limited to selling just 29 tankers of diesel per day. An executive at the refinery revealed that local traders are facing challenges due to retail pricing, which they say is hurting their businesses.