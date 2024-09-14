Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigerian NNPC to Begin Local Distribution of Gasoline from Dangote Refinery, Resolving Stalemate

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS, Sept 13 – Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, NNPC Limited, will begin distributing gasoline from the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery, following an agreement that resolves the stalemate over offtake rights and pricing. The announcement, made by a Nigerian presidential committee on Friday, marks the end of a delay that had stalled the distribution of locally refined fuel.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The $20 billion Dangote Refinery, built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in Lagos, began processing gasoline last week. However, disputes over who would handle fuel distribution and at what price had caused delays.

“I am pleased to announce that all agreements have been finalized, and the first batch of Premium Motor Spirit (gasoline) will begin loading on Sunday,” said Zacch Adedeji, head of Nigeria’s tax authority.

In exchange for crude oil, Dangote will supply gasoline and diesel to the local market, with the transactions being settled in naira. The Nigerian government had earlier pledged to facilitate crude sales to Dangote in the local currency. While Dangote’s diesel, previously focused on exports, will now be sold domestically, NNPC has secured exclusive rights to distribute gasoline both in bulk to fuel traders and at its gas stations.

Currently, about 5% of local fuel traders are purchasing products from the Dangote Refinery, which has been limited to selling just 29 tankers of diesel per day. An executive at the refinery revealed that local traders are facing challenges due to retail pricing, which they say is hurting their businesses.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Communities Seek N505 Billion in Damages from Shell Over Asset Sale Dispute
Next article
Biden Prepares for Historic Visit to Angola, Strengthening U.S.-Africa Ties
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Nigerian Stock Market Rises 1.06% w/w on Optimism Over Macroeconomic Trends

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Stock Market Gains 1.06% w/w Amid Positive Sentiment...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

News Analysis 0
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Financial Markets 0
This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0