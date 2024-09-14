Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigerian Communities Seek N505 Billion in Damages from Shell Over Asset Sale Dispute

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

ABUJA, Sept 13 – Nigerian communities are demanding N505 billion (approximately $310 million) in compensation from Shell, accusing the oil giant of violating a court order by proceeding with a $2.4 billion deal to sell its onshore assets in the Niger Delta. Court documents revealed the dispute on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shell, which announced plans to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas sector in January, agreed to sell its operations to a consortium of five predominantly local companies. However, over 1,200 representatives from the Ilaje communities have filed a petition with the Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting a halt to the sale.

The communities claim that Shell’s actions contravene a December 2023 court ruling that suspended any asset sale until an ongoing lawsuit regarding an oil spill is resolved. The lawsuit alleges that Shell’s operations caused extensive damage to local waterways and farmland.

Shell has consistently argued that most oil spills in the Niger Delta result from theft and pipeline interference, not negligence.

In the court filing, the Ilaje communities insisted that Shell should be penalized for proceeding with the asset sale, asserting that the company’s defiance of the court’s “preservative orders” has left them in “perpetual suffering.”

Shell did not provide an immediate comment, and the court date for hearing the case has yet to be confirmed. The asset sale is still pending regulatory approval from Nigeria’s energy authorities and the petroleum minister.

($1 = 1,630 naira).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Surge in Exports Boosts Nigeria’s Trade Surplus to N12.1 Trillion in First Half of 2024
Next article
Nigerian NNPC to Begin Local Distribution of Gasoline from Dangote Refinery, Resolving Stalemate
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Nigerian Stock Market Rises 1.06% w/w on Optimism Over Macroeconomic Trends

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Stock Market Gains 1.06% w/w Amid Positive Sentiment...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

News Analysis 0
Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Top Picks to Watch Several...

Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Market Highlights: Top Gainers and Losers as of Friday, September 13, 2024

Financial Markets 0
This week, the Nigerian stock market witnessed a number...

FGN Eurobonds Trading Above 8% Yield as of Friday, September 13, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
The Nigerian government’s Eurobonds have seen yields rise above...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Stock Market Recommendations for Investors: Key “Buy” Picks with Growth Potential

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0