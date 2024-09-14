Nigerian Communities Seek N505 Billion in Damages from Shell Over Asset Sale Dispute

ABUJA, Sept 13 – Nigerian communities are demanding N505 billion (approximately $310 million) in compensation from Shell, accusing the oil giant of violating a court order by proceeding with a $2.4 billion deal to sell its onshore assets in the Niger Delta. Court documents revealed the dispute on Friday.

Shell, which announced plans to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil and gas sector in January, agreed to sell its operations to a consortium of five predominantly local companies. However, over 1,200 representatives from the Ilaje communities have filed a petition with the Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting a halt to the sale.

The communities claim that Shell’s actions contravene a December 2023 court ruling that suspended any asset sale until an ongoing lawsuit regarding an oil spill is resolved. The lawsuit alleges that Shell’s operations caused extensive damage to local waterways and farmland.

Shell has consistently argued that most oil spills in the Niger Delta result from theft and pipeline interference, not negligence.

In the court filing, the Ilaje communities insisted that Shell should be penalized for proceeding with the asset sale, asserting that the company’s defiance of the court’s “preservative orders” has left them in “perpetual suffering.”

Shell did not provide an immediate comment, and the court date for hearing the case has yet to be confirmed. The asset sale is still pending regulatory approval from Nigeria’s energy authorities and the petroleum minister.

($1 = 1,630 naira).