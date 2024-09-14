Menu
Biden Prepares for Historic Visit to Angola, Strengthening U.S.-Africa Ties

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is set to visit Angola in the coming weeks, fulfilling a prior commitment and becoming the first U.S. president to visit sub-Saharan Africa since Barack Obama in 2015, according to three sources familiar with the plans. The trip is expected to take place after the United Nations General Assembly in September and ahead of the November 5 U.S. presidential election, said one source.

The White House has not commented on the specific travel plans. Biden initially intended to visit Angola late last year, but the trip was postponed following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. The president has emphasized the importance of closer ties with African democracies as the U.S. seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Last November, Biden hosted Angolan President João Lourenço at the White House, where the prospect of a visit was raised. Biden had previously indicated his intention to make an official visit to Africa if he won the U.S. presidential election.

This visit would make Biden the first U.S. president to set foot in oil- and resource-rich Angola. The trip follows Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s historic visit to the country in September 2023, the first by a U.S. defense secretary.

As part of efforts to counter China’s investments in Africa, the U.S. is backing a project linking the Democratic Republic of Congo’s resources to Angola’s Lobito port via rail, reducing congestion on vital trade routes.

Biden has faced criticism for not visiting Africa earlier in his presidency despite hosting a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022. While key figures such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited the continent, Biden’s trip would mark a significant moment in strengthening U.S.-African partnerships.

The visit comes at a critical time ahead of the U.S. presidential election, with polls showing a tight race between the Democratic ticket and former President Donald Trump.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Peters

