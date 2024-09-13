President Tinubu Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

President Bola Tinubu met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, as revealed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. The private meeting underscored the strong and valued relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

During the discussion, both leaders addressed global and regional issues, with a focus on climate change. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in preparation for the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to tackling climate change in alignment with its energy security goals, and expressed readiness to adopt global sustainability strategies. The meeting, which was the first since their last encounter at the COP 28 Climate Summit in Dubai, was requested by King Charles III.