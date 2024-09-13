Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

President Tinubu Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

President Bola Tinubu met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, as revealed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. The private meeting underscored the strong and valued relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the discussion, both leaders addressed global and regional issues, with a focus on climate change. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in preparation for the upcoming COP 29 Summit in Azerbaijan and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to tackling climate change in alignment with its energy security goals, and expressed readiness to adopt global sustainability strategies. The meeting, which was the first since their last encounter at the COP 28 Climate Summit in Dubai, was requested by King Charles III.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially adopted the...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Naira Strengthens as CBN Injects $60 Million, Forex Reserves Drop to $36.3 Billion

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Naira gained against the dollar at the official...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

Aviation 0
The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially adopted the...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

South East 0
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

South West 0
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

Akin Yusuf - 0