Wealthy Nations Stockpile Millions of Mpox Vaccines, Yet Africa Receives Just 4 Million Doses

More: Rich Nations Hold Millions of Mpox Shots, But Africa Sees Few Donations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wealthy nations, including Japan, the U.S., and Canada, have stockpiled hundreds of millions of vaccines that could combat Africa’s mpox outbreak. Despite this, only 4 million doses have been pledged, far short of the 18-22 million needed. Health experts argue this shortage, driven by slow regulatory approval and high costs, has worsened Africa’s mpox crisis, which has spread to 14 countries.

Efforts to ramp up donations are ongoing, but challenges remain as the region faces a new mpox strain and other health emergencies.