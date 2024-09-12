Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Wealthy Nations Stockpile Millions of Mpox Vaccines, Yet Africa Receives Just 4 Million Doses

By: By Naija247news

Date:

More: Rich Nations Hold Millions of Mpox Shots, But Africa Sees Few Donations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wealthy nations, including Japan, the U.S., and Canada, have stockpiled hundreds of millions of vaccines that could combat Africa’s mpox outbreak. Despite this, only 4 million doses have been pledged, far short of the 18-22 million needed. Health experts argue this shortage, driven by slow regulatory approval and high costs, has worsened Africa’s mpox crisis, which has spread to 14 countries.

Efforts to ramp up donations are ongoing, but challenges remain as the region faces a new mpox strain and other health emergencies.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Backs Two Permanent U.N. Security Council Seats for Africa, Rotating Seat for Island Nations
Next article
CBN Directs PSPs to Track All PoS Transactions Within 30 Days
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
President Bola Tinubu met with King Charles III at...

Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially adopted the...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu met with King Charles III at...

Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

Aviation 0
The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially adopted the...

Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

South East 0
Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

President Tinubu Meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Babatunde Akinsola - 0