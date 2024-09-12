U.S. Backs Two Permanent U.N. Security Council Seats for Africa, Rotating Seat for Island Nations

The United States plans to advocate for two permanent U.N. Security Council seats for African nations and a rotating seat for small island states, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will announce.

This move seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Africa and Pacific Islands, countering Chinese influence while addressing discontent over U.S. foreign policies.

Despite longstanding talks on U.N. reform, the U.S. supports expanding council representation without extending veto power beyond the current five permanent members.