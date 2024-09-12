Menu
Democracy Africa

U.S. Backs Two Permanent U.N. Security Council Seats for Africa, Rotating Seat for Island Nations

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The United States plans to advocate for two permanent U.N. Security Council seats for African nations and a rotating seat for small island states, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield will announce.

This move seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Africa and Pacific Islands, countering Chinese influence while addressing discontent over U.S. foreign policies.

Despite longstanding talks on U.N. reform, the U.S. supports expanding council representation without extending veto power beyond the current five permanent members.

Hungry Nigerians Say Export Growth Hasn’t Improved Livelihoods as Trade Surplus Hits N12.1trn in H1:24
Wealthy Nations Stockpile Millions of Mpox Vaccines, Yet Africa Receives Just 4 Million Doses
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

