Farming & Livestocks

Ojukwu University Generates N1.5 Million from Vegetable Sales in Just 3 Months – Acting VC

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Awka, September 9, 2024 (NAN) – The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Igbariam, Anambra State, has earned over N1.5 million from vegetable sales within three months, according to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha.

Prof. Omenugha shared the news during an organisational review at the university’s Senate Chambers on Thursday, highlighting the institution’s vision to transform into a leading educational hub in the South East and beyond by adopting a private-sector mindset.

“By embracing this approach, the university is positioning itself not only as a center for academic excellence but also for self-reliance,” she said. The success of the vegetable sales demonstrates the institution’s commitment to exploring additional revenue streams, especially in agriculture.

In addition, Omenugha encouraged recipients of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Institutional-Based Research project to aim for global recognition through publication in renowned journals, while reassuring staff that their welfare remains a top priority under her administration.

