Nigerian Judge Grants Bail to 10 Charged with Treason Over Cost of Living Protests

Abuja, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — On Wednesday, a Nigerian judge granted bail to ten individuals charged with treason and conspiring to incite military mutiny following last month’s protests against the soaring cost of living.

The protests, driven by high inflation, saw widespread demonstrations for ten days but were met with a violent crackdown by security forces, leading to at least 13 deaths according to Amnesty International. Security forces, however, denied using lethal force.

Judge Emeka Nwite granted bail to nine men and one woman, each set at 10 million naira, despite government opposition. The accused, who have pleaded not guilty, face severe penalties including the death penalty if convicted.

The court has set the next hearing for September 27. Amnesty International has called for the unconditional release of all those detained during the protests.