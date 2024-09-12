Naira Strengthens as CBN Injects $60 Million, Forex Reserves Drop to $36.3 Billion

The Naira gained against the dollar at the official forex market on Wednesday, September 11, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention with a $60 million injection to banks.

This move is likely to slightly reduce Nigeria’s forex reserves, which stood at $36.30 billion as of September 4.

Despite the CBN’s intervention, more forex liquidity is required to further bolster the Naira’s value.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, the Naira surged 4.8% on Wednesday, the highest rise since July, closing at 1,558 naira per dollar.