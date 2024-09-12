Military Jets Thwart Terrorist Raid on DSS Assets in Niger, Eliminate Multiple Attackers

The Nigerian military successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorists to attack Department of State Services (DSS) assets in Niger State on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a reliable defense intelligence source, the intervention of Super Tucano jets from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was instrumental in repelling the assault and killing several terrorists. The attack occurred in the Bassa community of Shiroro Local Government Area.

The source, who requested anonymity, revealed that the operation was prompted by an intelligence report about an impending ambush on DSS personnel and facilities.

The swift deployment of the Super Tucano jets resulted in the elimination of at least 30 terrorists, with minimal casualties reported among DSS personnel.