Maiduguri Flood: Sympathy for the Victims, Appeal to Government

*By Rabi Ummi Umar,*

After a long and tiring day at my place of internship (the PRNigeria Abuja Office), I returned home drained from my usual 9 am to 5 pm routine. I refreshed myself with a bath, had something to eat, and completed my prayers. Soon after, I found myself mindlessly scrolling through Instagram and Twitter, as I often do to unwind.

As I opened Instagram, the first post on my timeline jolted me: a picture of houses submerged in water. The image was shared by Daily Nigerian, and I was immediately startled, wondering where this was happening, what had caused it, and how it had escalated, especially since I had been away from social media all day due to work.

I scrolled further to read the caption: ‘Flood in Maiduguri.’ My heart sank as sadness washed over me. Confusion set in. A major dam—Alo Dam—had collapsed!

This immediately took me back to the stories I had come across in literature, recalling the September 1994 collapse of Alo Dam, when heavy, prolonged rainfall caused the Ngadda River to overflow, leading to a structural failure of the dam. The resulting breach triggered a massive flood that submerged large areas of Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State.

In that tragic incident, approximately 400,000 families were displaced, homes were destroyed, and the state’s economy suffered greatly. Crops and farmlands were submerged, while thousands of livestock perished.

Prior to this year’s rainy season, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding in several states, meant as a warning for both citizens and governments to prepare.

However, no one expected the situation to escalate this severely, especially in Maiduguri, a region known for its limited annual rainfall lasting only three to four months, unlike other parts of the country.

Like the 1994 event, this unfortunate disaster has swallowed many communities, including Shehu’s Palace, the popular Monday Market, the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Post Office area, Gwange, Moromoro Customs Bridge, Zoo, and Bulabullin, among others.

The devastation has been vast, with over 200,000 people reportedly displaced. Many are missing, and a prison wall was destroyed, raising security concerns. Even dangerous animals have escaped from the zoo.

In the midst of this tragedy, many are directing their frustration at the government, accusing it of neglect for allowing the dam to reach full capacity without preventive action. While the sorrow and anguish of the people are understandable, it is also important to recognize that this is a natural disaster.

Although timely measures could have been taken—especially with the meteorological warnings—the fact remains that the flood has already occurred.

This is not the first time Maiduguri has faced such adversity. The city, which has suffered its fair share of both natural and man-made disasters, must once again grapple with the aftermath of displacement and destruction. The time for assigning blame has passed.

Now, the focus must shift to recovery. The government and the people must come together to provide whatever help they can. For those far away, offering prayers—silent or spoken—is a way to support them in spirit.

Maiduguri is a resilient city. My heart goes out to its people during this trying time. This too shall pass. As it is often said, “with hardship comes ease.”

*Rabi Ummi Umar is an intern at PRNigeria and a student of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin. She can be reached via rabiumar058@gmail.com