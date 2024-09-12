Menu
Katsina State Government to Invest N30 Billion in Year-Round Irrigation Farming

By: David Okafor

Date:

The Katsina State Government has announced plans to invest N30 billion in irrigation farming to strengthen the state’s agricultural sector. Governor Dikko Radda made this declaration on Monday upon his return from a month-long vacation, emphasizing his renewed commitment to advancing the state.

Radda stated that the primary goal is to enable farmers to cultivate crops year-round, reducing dependence on seasonal rain-fed farming. Part of the investment will be allocated to establish agricultural mechanization centers in all 34 local government areas, where farmers will be trained in modern techniques and provided with necessary equipment.

He also shared that his recent visit to China aimed at attracting partnerships and investments to further develop the state’s agricultural sector. “With 90% of our population engaged in farming, these collaborations will significantly benefit our people and boost our economy,” Radda said.

The governor outlined plans to tour the state’s three senatorial zones and hold town hall meetings to ensure government policies reflect community needs. He reaffirmed his administration’s focus on improving living conditions and addressing security challenges, with a commitment to recruit and train young men for the Katsina Security Watch Corps.

Governor Radda expressed gratitude to his deputy, Alhaji Faruk Jobe, for his leadership during his absence, and thanked the State House of Assembly for its continued support in the state’s development efforts.

