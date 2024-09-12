Gombe Farmer Reveals N7 Million Annual Earnings from Tomato and Pepper Farming

By Peter Uwumarogie

Akko (Gombe State), Aug. 26, 2024 (NAN) — Mr. Saleh Maikudi, a 35-year-old farmer from Bula community in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, reports earning over N7 million annually from his tomato and pepper cultivation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maikudi shared that he achieved significant financial success through his vegetable farming venture. He invested over N1.5 million in 30 hectares of farmland in 2023.

“From cultivating tomatoes, bell peppers (Tatashe), chili peppers, Cayenne peppers (shombo), and Scotch bonnets (hot peppers), I earned N7 million last year,” Maikudi said. “The total cost for planting and preparing the vegetables was N1.5 million.”

As the chairman of the Vegetables Farmers’ Association in his community, Maikudi explained that he farms 30 hectares annually. Harvesting begins 10 weeks after planting and continues for another 10 weeks.

During the current wet season, he noted that farmers are actively harvesting, with buyers visiting the community to purchase produce for distribution across various states. Maikudi expressed optimism for this year, anticipating earnings of up to N10 million due to the successful growth of his vegetables.

He urged the government to invest in building a modern market in the community to standardize vegetable marketing and provide a centralized selling platform for farmers. Additionally, he suggested establishing mini-processing factories to reduce post-harvest losses, enhance food security, and create more job opportunities for local youth.