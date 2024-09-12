Menu
Federal Government Implements Cape Town Convention to Cut Airline Costs

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially adopted the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice, a significant step aimed at reducing operational costs in the nation’s aviation sector.

The CTC Practice Direction was signed on Thursday by Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, during a meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

With the signing, the Cape Town Convention is now fully operational in Nigeria, leading to lower insurance costs for airlines, enhanced investor confidence, and enabling domestic airlines to dry lease aircraft.

The move followed the Federal Government’s clarification that no Nigerian airline had been banned by the United States.

Chris Najomo, Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), noted that Nigeria achieved category one status in the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program in 2010, with successful re-evaluations in 2014 and 2017. However, Nigeria was de-listed in 2022 due to challenges in meeting permit requirements, unrelated to safety or security concerns.

Najomo emphasized that Nigerian operators could still fly to the U.S. using aircraft leased from Category One countries, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining international safety and security standards.

