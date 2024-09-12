Cross River Launches Oil Palm Revolution with FAO and Solidaridad, Distributes 3.5 Million Improved Nuts

Calabar, Aug. 30, 2024 (NAN) – The Cross River Government, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Solidaridad, has launched a major oil palm revolution aimed at boosting the state’s agricultural output.

As part of the project, 3.5 million improved sprouted oil palm nuts procured from the Nigeria Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) will be distributed to farmers across the state. To ensure proper distribution, the initiative begins with training enumerators tasked with profiling oil palm farmers, ensuring only eligible beneficiaries receive the seedlings.

Mr. Johnson Ebokpo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, unveiled the project on Friday, aligning it with Gov. Bassey Otu’s strategic plan for sustainable agricultural development. The profiling, set to run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, will be facilitated by FAO and Solidaridad, with key distribution criteria including land ownership and local residency.

This initiative is expected to significantly impact Cross River’s agricultural sector, enhancing oil palm production and the livelihoods of local farmers.