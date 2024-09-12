CBN Directs PSPs to Track All PoS Transactions Within 30 Days

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed payment service providers (PSPs) to track all Point of Sale (PoS) transactions.

In a circular dated September 11, 2024, signed by Oladimeji Taiwo, CBN’s Director of Payments System Management, PSPs have 30 days to comply with regulations involving Payment Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSA).

This move is part of efforts to streamline PoS transactions and enhance transparency, with non-compliance subject to sanctions.