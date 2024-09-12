Belgium to Support Nigeria in Boosting Cocoa Production—Ambassador Leenknegt

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, revealed that Belgium is actively exploring ways to support the growth of cocoa production in Nigeria. Leenknegt made this known during a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, at his Oke Aremo Palace in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ambassador stated that the purpose of his visit was to foster discussions on enhancing agriculture, trade, and finance between Nigeria and Belgium. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in the cocoa sector, which holds immense potential for both countries.

Oba Olakulehin, speaking through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, highlighted the availability of vast arable land across Ibadan, suitable for large-scale agricultural production. He urged international investors to seize the opportunity for partnerships to boost food and cocoa production in the region, citing areas like Egbeda, Ona Ara, Oluyole, Ido, Lagelu, and Akinyele as prime locations.

The ambassador was accompanied by Genco Sanli, Economic Diplomacy Advisor for the Belgian Embassy, and Florence Oke from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).