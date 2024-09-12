Afenifere Economist Calls for NNPCL Probe Following CBN Investigation

Segun Sanni, Chief Economist of Afenifere, has called for a thorough investigation into the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), similar to the probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Sanni emphasized that such an investigation could help trace the nation’s missing oil revenue.

Sanni explained that Nigeria has been losing about a million barrels of oil per day for approximately two years and questioned where the missing funds had gone. He suggested that probing the NNPCL for oil losses and examining corruption tied to the subsidy regime could lead to significant financial recoveries for the country.

He also accused the NNPCL of being one of the most corrupt and inefficient organizations globally. According to Sanni, the NNPCL does not own Nigeria’s oil but merely trades it on behalf of the nation, collecting the resulting revenue.

Sanni lamented that Nigeria’s national debt multiplied tenfold between 2015 and now, largely due to NNPCL’s expenses. He added that the rising fuel prices, which are tied to several economic indices, are making it harder for people to afford basic necessities, affecting the overall economy.

Furthermore, Sanni highlighted that Nigeria’s current debt servicing consumes 75% to 80% of the government’s revenue. He urged the government to explore alternative revenue sources, such as solid minerals, and suggested that the government cut costs, particularly in lavish spending. He concluded by stating that a government living extravagantly cannot convincingly claim that the country is broke.