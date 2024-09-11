Zamfara State Govt. allocates N3.6bn for Gusau modern market construction

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Sept. 10, 2024 (NAN) Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, has approved the sum of N3.6 billion for the construction of a new ultramodern market in Gusau, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Mannir Haidara issued in Gusau on Tuesday.

Haidara said that the decision to construct the new market was

reached during the State Executive Council meeting held in Gusau.

“The project, which is valued at N3.6 billion will be executed

through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the state government and Dhinat Global Ventures Ltd.

“The project is scheduled for completion within 120 months under the terms of the partnership, the state government’s primary obligation is to provide land for the project,” he said.

According to him, the old Gusau market will serve as the site for the construction of this state-of-the-art facility.

“The proposed market project is a critical component of the government’s broader strategy to enhance commerce, stimulate local economic growth and provide conducive environment for business activities in the state.

“The market project will not only serve as a modern trading centre but will also contribute to job creation and improve the overall economic landscape of the state.

“On behalf of the state government, we appreciate the good people of Zamfara for their continued support and cooperation, while we look forward to the successful delivery of the market project,” Haidara noted.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!