Victor Moses Eyes Premier League Return with Luton Town

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses is setting his sights on the Premier League once again after making his return to England with Luton Town.

Moses, who hasn’t played in England’s second tier since his move from Crystal Palace to Wigan in 2010, is eager to make a mark with Luton. After a career filled with trophies in England, Italy, Turkey, and Russia, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is thrilled about this new chapter with the Hatters.

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to get started,” Moses said. “It’s great to be back, and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again. With Luton’s recent Premier League experience, our main goal now is to help the club climb back up to the top flight.”

Moses, who followed Luton’s matches last season alongside his friend and former Chelsea teammate Ross Barkley, noted, “I thought Luton performed well last season, though they were a bit unlucky at times. For many of the players, it was their first taste of the Premier League, and while they didn’t manage to stay up, it was a valuable experience.”

He added, “Football can be unpredictable. The boys did really well, but now we need to focus on each game as it comes and aim to get back into the Premier League.”

With nearly 550 career appearances and a collection of Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League titles, along with World Cup and Champions League experience, the 33-year-old Moses brings a wealth of experience to Luton Town.

