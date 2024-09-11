Menu
Troops in Bantaje Town, Taraba State, Arrest Vehicle Owner Linked to Criminal Activity

By: By Naija247news

Date:

In a significant development, troops have apprehended the owner of an abandoned vehicle in Bantaje town, located in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Captain Olubodunde Oni, the Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, revealed the details of the arrest in a statement issued on Monday.

On September 8, soldiers intercepted a suspicious Blue Toyota Yaris with the registration number Taraba KLD 652 XA. Upon inspection, they discovered an AK-47 rifle and other incriminating items concealed within the vehicle’s compartment. The driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

Following a detailed investigation and intelligence gathering, the troops successfully tracked down and arrested Mallam Abubakar Adamu, the vehicle’s owner, who was suspected of involvement in local criminal activities. Adamu was apprehended in Mutum Biyu along with two mobile phones. Also arrested was Mallam Isah Ibrahim, a union driver who is an accomplice in the case.

During interrogation, Adamu admitted to sending the driver to transport the weapon from Doruwa village to Wukari. Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, the Commander of 6 Brigade, praised the troops for their dedication and resilience.

“This arrest underscores our commitment to ensuring peace and security in Taraba State and its surroundings,” Uwa said. He also expressed gratitude to the state’s residents for their valuable intelligence that contributed to the operation’s success. Uwa encouraged the public to continue providing timely information to security agencies, emphasizing that “our success relies on the cooperation and support of the people of Taraba State.”

