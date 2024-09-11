Russia Deepens Influence in Africa through Media, Sports, and Cultural Outreach Programs

Russia is increasingly using cultural and media initiatives to expand its influence in Africa, particularly in countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which have recently pivoted away from Western allies.

A new Russian organization, African Initiative, is at the forefront of these efforts, inheriting structures from the disbanded Wagner Group.

The group organizes events like football matches and graffiti festivals, promoting pro-Russian narratives while spreading disinformation targeting the U.S. and Europe.

African Initiative, backed by Russian state media and intelligence agencies, is influencing African journalists and influencers, organizing guided press tours to Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine.

In West Africa, the group has been sponsoring local activities such as martial arts competitions, first aid workshops, and community outreach programs, all aimed at boosting Russia’s image and strengthening ties between Russia and African nations.