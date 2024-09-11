Rejig cabinet to deliver hope, Analyst urges Tinubu

By Adepote Arowojobe

Ikorodu (Lagos State), Sept. 9, 2024 (NAN) A Public Affairs Analyst, Mr Alexander Orji, has advised President Bola Tinubu to consider reshuffling his cabinet to expedite delivery of his Renewed Hope Agenda to the masses

Orji gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, cabinet reshuffling has become necessary to actualise the hope promised by the President.

The analyst said such idea had become strategic and aimed at revitalising government’s effectiveness, enhancing governance and fulfilling the aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

“The call for a cabinet reshuffle is not merely a suggestion of change for the sake of change,” he said.

According to him, the proposed cabinet reshuffle is to effectively address the pressing issues that Nigeria is grappling with, from economic challenges to security concerns.

Orji said,” the demands on the government are immense, and it is essential to have a team that is not only capable but also aligned with the vision and goals of the administration.”

He said that reshuffling the President’s cabinet presented an opportunity to bring in fresh perspectives, expertise and energy that could inject new life into government’s policies and programmes.

He said the recommendation stemmed from a deep-rooted concern and a keen observation of the challenges facing the current administration.

Orji added: “It is a chance to reevaluate the performance of current ministers and identify areas for improvement.

“Make strategic changes that will enhance the overall governance structure.

“The time for change is now, and the call for a reshuffled cabinet is a step toward realising the aspirations of a better, more prosperous Nigeria.”

The analyst said that leadership required constant evaluation, adaptation and bold decision-making.

“The President has the opportunity to heed this advice, initiate a reshuffle, and pave the way for a more promising future for Nigeria and its people,” he said.

Orji said as the country navigated through complex challenges and strove for progress, the importance of a competent and dedicated cabinet could not be overstated.