Political parties

President Tinubu Defends Petrol Subsidy Removal as Essential for Infrastructure Investment

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

In a passionate defense of his controversial decision, President Bola Tinubu has argued that the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023 was a necessary step to redirect funds toward crucial infrastructure projects.

Addressing the 17th Annual Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja, Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, acknowledged the immediate pain caused by the subsidy removal but emphasized its long-term benefits. “I understand the hardship this decision has brought in the short term,” Tinubu said. “However, it was crucial for freeing up budgetary resources to invest in infrastructure and social services that are essential for our nation’s growth.”

The President also highlighted the broader economic reforms being implemented, including adjustments to monetary policy and efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market. He emphasized that these measures are aimed at curbing inflation and creating a more market-oriented economy.

Tinubu’s administration has faced significant criticism following the subsidy removal, which saw petrol prices jump from approximately N200 per litre to over N1,000 per litre. Despite this backlash, Tinubu remains firm in his belief that these reforms are key to Nigeria’s future economic stability. “We are committed to strengthening infrastructure through public-private partnerships, which will ultimately support economic growth and reduce transportation costs,” he added.

The President’s remarks come as many Nigerians continue to grapple with the rising cost of living and inflation, highlighting the ongoing debate over the impact of his economic policies.

