Presidency Rejects Human Rights Violation Claims by UK TUC, Defends Legal Actions Against Ajaero

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Presidency rebutted claims of human rights violations made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom, following the arrest of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga issued a statement defending the actions taken against Ajaero. He argued that Ajaero, who was arrested at Abuja airport on Monday while en route to a TUC event in the UK, should not be exempt from legal scrutiny. “Joe Ajaero is not above the law,” Onanuga asserted. “He should have responded to the security agencies’ invitations regarding the ongoing investigation into alleged terrorism financing.”

Ajaero was detained by secret police for 15 hours before being released later the same day. Onanuga criticized the TUC’s claims of human rights abuses, stating, “The allegations of rights violations by the UK TUC are unfounded and reflect a misunderstanding of the situation. In Nigeria, as in other democratic nations, the law applies to everyone.”

He emphasized that Nigeria is governed by its Constitution, which mandates that no one is above the law. “The Nigerian government, led by a president who is a pro-democracy activist, is committed to protecting civil liberties and the rights of all citizens,” Onanuga added.

Ajaero had previously complied with police requests in late August regarding allegations of terrorism financing, maintaining his innocence throughout. His arrest on Monday follows a prior incident last November in Imo State, where he was detained while preparing to lead a protest over unpaid salaries and other issues.