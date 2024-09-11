Palm Oil Stakeholders Seek CPOPC Support to Boost Production and Enhance Smallholder Livelihoods

By Felicia Imohimi

Abuja, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) — Nigerian palm oil stakeholders have called for technical support from the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to enhance palm oil production and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. The appeal was made by Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, National President of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), during a Town Hall meeting with industry stakeholders and CPOPC representatives in Abuja.

Inyang requested the CPOPC’s assistance with technological transfer, capacity building, and the provision of hybrid inputs to boost production capabilities among smallholder farmers, who are the largest producers of oil palm in Nigeria. He also proposed the formation of a global alliance for smallholder farmers to unify their voice in policy matters and industry challenges.

“Our goal is to foster knowledge sharing and address the challenges faced in the industry,” Inyang stated. He emphasized that Nigeria’s membership in CPOPC would enhance the country’s position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) for palm oil and palm kernel, contributing to poverty alleviation and improved rural livelihoods.

Dr. Rizal Lukman, Secretary General of CPOPC, highlighted the council’s visit aimed at reestablishing Nigeria as a leading palm oil producer through increased self-sufficiency and food security. He noted that Nigeria could benefit from the experiences of Malaysia and Indonesia, where palm oil is a crucial economic driver.

Datuk Wahab, CPOPC Deputy Secretary General, underscored the council’s mission to unite oil-producing countries to tackle industry challenges such as negative perceptions, climate change, and deforestation.

National Patron of NPPAN, Yakubu Dogara, reiterated his commitment to advancing the palm oil sector and supporting Nigeria’s membership in CPOPC. Represented by former House of Representatives member Abubakar Ahmad, Dogara praised the council’s visit as an opportunity for learning and growth in the industry.